Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WLL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Ifs Securities downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.06. 12,094,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.91. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $426.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.