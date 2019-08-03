Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $6,425,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $23,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,524,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,129,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,275. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.97.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

