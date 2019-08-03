Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Position Raised by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 36.9% during the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 721,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 194,724 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 593,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 79,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David L. Deninno acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.51 per share, for a total transaction of $193,530.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,627.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Kassling acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.94 per share, for a total transaction of $503,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,806.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,650. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAB traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $75.34. 1,558,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,184. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $84.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

