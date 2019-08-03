Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.20

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and traded as high as $15.46. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 17,180 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 2,236.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

