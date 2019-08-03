Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.20

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and traded as high as $15.46. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 17,180 shares traded.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
About Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
