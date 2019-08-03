Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total value of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $54,062,977.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,718. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.93.

Alphabet stock traded down $15.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,193.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,756. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $844.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

