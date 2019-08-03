West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 660 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,152,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,039,000 after acquiring an additional 775,146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,255,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,640,000 after acquiring an additional 788,247 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,334,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,975,000 after acquiring an additional 299,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,192,000 after buying an additional 1,698,051 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.44. 12,265,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,368,813. The firm has a market cap of $296.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.31. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,335 shares of company stock worth $26,476,375 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

