WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,979 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000. Air Products & Chemicals comprises about 2.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,161,000 after purchasing an additional 212,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,179,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

In other news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $3.21 on Friday, hitting $223.16. The company had a trading volume of 41,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,517. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.