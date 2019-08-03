WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $2.81 Million in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,000. Black Hills makes up 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 51,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Black Hills by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 29.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 203,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 182,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $503,870.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,552.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,970. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. 8,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills Corp has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $82.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

