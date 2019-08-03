WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 60,128 ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. ABM Industries makes up about 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,221,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,878,000 after purchasing an additional 360,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,308,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,334,000 after buying an additional 314,837 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,892,000 after buying an additional 232,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 300.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,424,000 after buying an additional 834,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,490,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $77,797.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $318,815.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,988.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $636,613 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $36.83 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

ABM traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,917. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

