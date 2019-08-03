Welch & Forbes LLC Has $90.15 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $90,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 81,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.15.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.44. 12,265,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,813. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $121.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven D. Bishop sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $3,161,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,766.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,476,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

