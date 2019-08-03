Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Posts Earnings Results

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $887.97 million during the quarter.

Shares of Weis Markets stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $36.41. 80,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47. Weis Markets has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $980.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

In other news, CFO Scott F. Frost purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $30,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,036.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt A. Schertle purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.57 per share, with a total value of $38,570.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $91,420. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

