Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. XOMA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of XOMA opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.17. XOMA has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 51.66% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 27,913 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,367.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 3,797 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $54,524.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,010 shares of company stock worth $612,963. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 56,130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

