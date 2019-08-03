Webster Bank N. A. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.63. The stock had a trading volume of 378,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,276. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $143.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

