Webster Bank N. A. Sells 160 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.4% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 11,915 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.19. The company had a trading volume of 925,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

