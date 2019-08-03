Webster Bank N. A. Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 50.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,753,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,861. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

