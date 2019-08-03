Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,694,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.13. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

