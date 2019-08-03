Webster Bank N. A. Has $576,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 389,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 372,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. 11,014,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,698,662. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.51.

