Webster Bank N. A. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,101,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344,668. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,173.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 125,948 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,297,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,175 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,452. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

