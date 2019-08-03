We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $45,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.52.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $71.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,374,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,186. The firm has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

