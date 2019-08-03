Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Watford in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Watford in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Watford in a report on Sunday, May 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Watford in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of WTRE stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 117,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,704. Watford has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.50.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Watford will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Watford news, insider Jon D. Levy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $496,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 99,646 shares of company stock worth $2,228,653 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Watford during the second quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Watford in the second quarter worth $148,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watford in the first quarter worth $334,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watford in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watford in the first quarter worth $3,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

