Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.20 Million

Analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) will report $136.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.10 million and the highest is $136.30 million. Washington Federal posted sales of $131.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full-year sales of $540.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.50 million to $543.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $554.39 million, with estimates ranging from $548.70 million to $561.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Federal.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 29.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on Washington Federal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Washington Federal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 32.5% during the first quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAFD traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.31. 543,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Washington Federal has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $37.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Federal (WAFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.