Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 47.01% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company had revenue of $397.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HCC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. 1,581,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,278. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 34,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $958,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,329 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $228,297.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,024. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,120,000 after buying an additional 116,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 404,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.