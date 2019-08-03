Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.90 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.