Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 100.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 99,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 50,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 445,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after buying an additional 27,729 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

NYSE WMT opened at $109.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 820,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $83,263,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,586,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 in the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

