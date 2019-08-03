Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Insider Buys £7,500 in Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Sean Kin Wai Lam bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,800.08).

Sean Kin Wai Lam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Sean Kin Wai Lam bought 569 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £147.94 ($193.31).

LON:WCW opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.96. Walker Crips Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 23.13 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 40 ($0.52).

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported GBX 0.78 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Walker Crips Group’s payout ratio is 1.25%.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

