W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Takes Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,944,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,787 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 41.9% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 10,154,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,717,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,278,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,986,000 after buying an additional 1,174,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,408,000 after buying an additional 549,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $50,412,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

NRZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 2,253,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,320. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.07. New Residential Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,481 shares in the company, valued at $490,858.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRZ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

