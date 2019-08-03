W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Takes $660,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,459 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,027,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in KBR by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,666,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 422,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in KBR by 517.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 439,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 368,118 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $5,285,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in KBR by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,913,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after purchasing an additional 184,696 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBR traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. 1,312,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $25.00 price target on KBR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cowen raised KBR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

