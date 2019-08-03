W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 241.7% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 67.2% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $133.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $165,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $666,383.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,238,093 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,225. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.63. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

