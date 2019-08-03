W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Southern by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 58.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its position in Southern by 49.0% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $212,985.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 750,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,266,682. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,389,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.18. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

