W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Avnet by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.42. 428,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16. Avnet has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 20,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $932,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVT. Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on Avnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

