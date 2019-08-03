W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Invests $6.51 Million in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 287.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 35,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,713. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.03. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $118.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

