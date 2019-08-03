W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Invests $2.61 Million in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,819 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Armstrong World Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 6,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $573,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Nomura raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.50. 173,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,847. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.67. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $54.34 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.90.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 77.10% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

