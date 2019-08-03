W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,122.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,182,000 after purchasing an additional 432,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $30,458,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 69.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,054,000 after purchasing an additional 144,284 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth about $18,878,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 390,071.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.96.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $428,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,116,899 shares of company stock valued at $191,482,548. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.25. The company had a trading volume of 336,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,907. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.63 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.05.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

