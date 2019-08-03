W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 25,327 Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% in the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth about $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.87. 12,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $68.47 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.40). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 507.95%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. ValuEngine cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

