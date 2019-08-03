W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,567 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,189. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

