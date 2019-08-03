W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of PPC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 856,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,241. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.81. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

