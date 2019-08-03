Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €54.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VNA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.50 ($59.88) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.86 ($59.14).

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €45.35 ($52.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 1-year high of €48.93 ($56.90).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

