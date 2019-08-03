Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vocera Communications and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE VCRA traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $26.30. 440,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,887. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $799.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 12,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $420,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 1,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,635. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,279 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

