Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.69, approximately 1,906,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 796,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on VSLR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivint Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.74.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.16). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 7,225 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $56,210.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,277 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,028,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 417,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 81,129 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 1st quarter worth $3,726,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter worth $2,712,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 486,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 371,108 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile (NYSE:VSLR)

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.