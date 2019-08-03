Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Shares Down 6.2%

Visterra Inc (NASDAQ:VIST) shares were down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.40, approximately 529,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 962,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

About Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST)

Visterra Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. The Company uses its Atomic Interaction Network analysis to identify disease targets and design effective therapeutics. The Company’s technology is based on its Hierotope Platform, which identifies an area, or epitope, on the target protein, glycoprotein or glycan that is fundamental to its structure and function.

