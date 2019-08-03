Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 406.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,263,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $184.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.79. The firm has a market cap of $355.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

