Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

VLGEA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,219. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. Village Super Market has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $395.46 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 70,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $1,788,895.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Sumas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

