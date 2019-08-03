Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ VBFC remained flat at $$33.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 48 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.07. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.40.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter. Village Bank and Trust Financial had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,259.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,592.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,867 shares of company stock worth $129,177 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.