Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,039,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,236,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 149,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $266,655,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $32.08 on Friday, hitting $1,823.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,947,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,276. The stock has a market cap of $901.88 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,936.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,848.11, for a total value of $3,511,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,481,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,828.48, for a total transaction of $3,223,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,157. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

