Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:BGMZF) Trading Down 3.5%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BGMZF)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, approximately 9,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 74,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Victoria Gold in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:BGMZF)

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District located in Central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel.

