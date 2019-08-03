VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $220.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 64.39%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. VICI Properties updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.45-1.47 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.45-1.47 EPS.

VICI stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,853. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 87.48 and a quick ratio of 87.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 target price on VICI Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

