VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,924,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507,858 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises 2.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 2.59% of VICI Properties worth $262,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 226.1% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $88,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VICI opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 87.48 and a current ratio of 87.48. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 64.39%. The business had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised VICI Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

