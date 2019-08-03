Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.63.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $178.39. 1,770,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,029. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $195.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $372,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,424.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 113,432 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $19,861,943.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,472,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,203 shares of company stock worth $37,191,590. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.