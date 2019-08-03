Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.63.

VRTX stock opened at $178.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $195.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 56,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.39, for a total value of $9,827,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,778.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $372,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,424.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,203 shares of company stock valued at $37,191,590. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,494,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,050 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,102,654 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

