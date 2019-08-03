Versant Capital Management Inc Has $28,000 Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 755.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SAFT traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.39. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.58 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Safety Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

